Iqaluit water treatment plant to come back online next week

The City of Iqaluit is making plans to reactivate its water treatment plant on April 25.

The plant was shut down in October of 2021 after fuel contamination was detected, leaving people in the city without clean tap water for nearly two months.

In a news release Thursday, the city said work at the plant has been completed, and the chief public health officer has approved resuming operations. When that happens, a precautionary boil water advisory will be put in place while tests take place to make sure the plant is working effectively. More details will be released next week.

The plant has been operating with a bypass treatment system that avoided the main treatment plant.

The reopening of the water treatment plant could pave the way for the next step in Iqaluit's water crisis: finding out what happened and what can be learned from it.

In December, Nunavut's health department told CBC News it would not initiate a review of the crisis until problems at the plant were fully resolved.

Justice Minister David Akeeagok said no public inquiry into the water crisis would be contemplated until a departmental review was complete.