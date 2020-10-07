CBC Inuktitut language podcast Inuit Unikkaangit reunites Inuit with their stories

The CBC North archive holds thousands of hours of recently digitized interviews and conversations with Inuit, in Inuktitut, going back decades. This vault of material includes stories about the land, animals, medicine, respect and more.

As a catalog, it reflects Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit — Inuit traditional knowledge and principles — and through the podcast Inuit Unikkaangit (which means: Our Stories or Inuit Stories), archivist Mary Powder reunites Inuit with these valuable teachings by inviting listeners to join her as she replays them for the descendants of the original storytellers, some of whom are hearing them for the very first time.

Meet the Host

Mary Powder is an archivist with CBC North's Indigenous Language Archive Project, which is digitizing decades worth of CBC content in eight Indigenous languages and will be making it available on demand to the public. Mary works with the team cataloging material in Inuktitut, her first language. Her family is from Grise Fiord — ᐊᐅᔪᐃᑦᑐᖅ 'the place that never thaws' — Nunavut's most northern community.



"Inuit Unikkaangit is not about me, it's about Inuit stories and how it's important to keep these stories," says Mary.

"Inuit didn't learn with pen and paper. Inuit learned from stories and hands-on day-to-day for survival.

"Inuit have so much to offer and we can learn from each other."

Simonie Alainga & his son, Pitseolak Alainga (CBC) Simonie Alainga tells a story about the oddities he's observed with shadow people and little people. When Mary plays the story for Simonie's son Pitseolak Alainga, he tells her how Simonie did most of his storytelling and teaching on the land.

Nauya Tassugat & his daughter, Rebecca Panikpa (CBC) Nauya Tassugat tells a story about working hard, getting your dog team ready and the importance of helping others. When Mary plays the story for Nauya's daughter Rebecca Panikpa, she remembers the caribou and seal skin clothes she wore as a girl, and the work her dad did to harvest those animals.

Can you help us find this storyteller? (CBC) An unknown man from our archives tells a story about how to interpret the wind, and the things it can tell you. Mary asks listeners to help her find the name of the storyteller.

