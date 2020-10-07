CBC Inuktitut language podcast Inuit Unikkaangit reunites Inuit with their stories
Host and archivist Mary Powder replays them for the descendants of the original storytellers
ᐃᓄᒃᑎᑐᑦ ᐊᑐᐊᕈᓐᓇᕐᑕᐃᑦ ᑎᑎᕋᖅᑕᐅᓯᒪᔪᖅ
The CBC North archive holds thousands of hours of recently digitized interviews and conversations with Inuit, in Inuktitut, going back decades. This vault of material includes stories about the land, animals, medicine, respect and more.
As a catalog, it reflects Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit — Inuit traditional knowledge and principles — and through the podcast Inuit Unikkaangit (which means: Our Stories or Inuit Stories), archivist Mary Powder reunites Inuit with these valuable teachings by inviting listeners to join her as she replays them for the descendants of the original storytellers, some of whom are hearing them for the very first time.
Meet the Host
Mary Powder is an archivist with CBC North's Indigenous Language Archive Project, which is digitizing decades worth of CBC content in eight Indigenous languages and will be making it available on demand to the public. Mary works with the team cataloging material in Inuktitut, her first language. Her family is from Grise Fiord — ᐊᐅᔪᐃᑦᑐᖅ 'the place that never thaws' — Nunavut's most northern community.
"Inuit Unikkaangit is not about me, it's about Inuit stories and how it's important to keep these stories," says Mary.
"Inuit didn't learn with pen and paper. Inuit learned from stories and hands-on day-to-day for survival.
"Inuit have so much to offer and we can learn from each other."
If you have any additional information about these stories or want to provide feedback, please contact the podcast directly at inuitunikkaangit@cbc.ca.