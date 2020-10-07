Skip to Main Content
Community

CBC Inuktitut language podcast Inuit Unikkaangit reunites Inuit with their stories

Host and archivist Mary Powder reunites Inuit with stories from CBC North’s vast Inuktitut language archives by replaying them for the descendants of the original storytellers, some of whom are hearing them for the very first time.

CBC Communications ·
Through the podcast Inuit Unikkaangit, archivist Mary Powder reunites Inuit with these valuable teachings by inviting listeners to join her as she replays them for the descendants of the original storytellers, some of whom are hearing them for the very first time. (Quentin Sala, Kristine Audlaluk-Watsko | Design: Brooke Schreiber/CBC)

ᐃᓄᒃᑎᑐᑦ    ᐊᑐᐊᕈᓐᓇᕐᑕᐃᑦ  ᑎᑎᕋᖅᑕᐅᓯᒪᔪᖅ 

The CBC North archive holds thousands of hours of recently digitized interviews and conversations with Inuit, in Inuktitut, going back decades. This vault of material includes stories about the land, animals, medicine, respect and more.

As a catalog, it reflects Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit — Inuit traditional knowledge and principles — and through the podcast Inuit Unikkaangit (which means: Our Stories or Inuit Stories), archivist Mary Powder reunites Inuit with these valuable teachings by inviting listeners to join her as she replays them for the descendants of the original storytellers, some of whom are hearing them for the very first time.

Stream all episodes out now

Meet the Host

(Walter Strong/CBC)

Mary Powder is an archivist with CBC North's Indigenous Language Archive Project, which is digitizing decades worth of CBC content in eight Indigenous languages and will be making it available on demand to the public. Mary works with the team cataloging material in Inuktitut, her first language. Her family is from Grise Fiord — ᐊᐅᔪᐃᑦᑐᖅ 'the place that never thaws' — Nunavut's most northern community.

"Inuit Unikkaangit is not about me, it's about Inuit stories and how it's important to keep these stories," says Mary. 

"Inuit didn't learn with pen and paper. Inuit learned from stories and hands-on day-to-day for survival. 

"Inuit have so much to offer and we can learn from each other."

Get episode 1

Simonie Alainga & his son, Pitseolak Alainga (CBC)
Simonie Alainga tells a story about the oddities he's observed with shadow people and little people. When Mary plays the story for Simonie's son Pitseolak Alainga, he tells her how Simonie did most of his storytelling and teaching on the land.

Get episode 2

Nauya Tassugat & his daughter, Rebecca Panikpa (CBC)
Nauya Tassugat tells a story about working hard, getting your dog team ready and the importance of helping others. When Mary plays the story for Nauya's daughter Rebecca Panikpa, she remembers the caribou and seal skin clothes she wore as a girl, and the work her dad did to harvest those animals.

Get episode 3

Can you help us find this storyteller? (CBC)
An unknown man from our archives tells a story about how to interpret the wind, and the things it can tell you. Mary asks listeners to help her find the name of the storyteller. 

CREDITS

  • Host: Mary Powder
  • Producer: Peter Sheldon
  • Editorial guidance: Betty Harnum, Patrick Nagle, Mervin Brass
  • Communications and promotions: Jane Tran, Taron Cochrane, Justin Deeley
  • Graphic design: Brooke Schreiber

If you have any additional information about these stories or want to provide feedback, please contact the podcast directly at inuitunikkaangit@cbc.ca.

now