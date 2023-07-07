Would-be Whitehorse cannabis shop asks judge to overturn decision to deny it a retail licence

The question of what makes a school a school took centre-stage in a Whitehorse courtroom Wednesday as the proponent behind a proposed downtown cannabis store sought to have the rejection of its retail licence application overturned.

Community Cannabis Inc. went to the territorial Cannabis Licensing Board last year with the aim of opening a location at 2193 Second Ave. The board unanimously rejected Community Cannabis's application in February, citing community members' objections about the would-be store's proximity to two Yukon Montessori School locations on Front and Keish streets.

Territorial cannabis law states that stores cannot be within 150m of an elementary or secondary school.

Community Cannabis's lawyer Vincent Larochelle, however, claimed in court that there weren't actually any legally-operating schools near the proposed store and the board's decision was unreasonable.

The Montessori location on Front Street, Larochelle argued, operates as a daycare, which falls under a different regulatory regime than schools in the territory. The Keish Street location, meanwhile, hadn't opened by the time the board issued its decision.

He noted that the Yukon Liquor Corporation initially told Community Cannabis there were no schools in the area when the company approached the corporation about its plans to apply for a retail licence, after which Community Cannabis leased a unit and spent $70,000 on renovations.

Larochelle also argued Yukon Montessori had been "jumping around" to potential locations for years, and it wasn't fair to reject Community Cannabis's application for fear that a school could open nearby.

"It means people can get screwed," Larochelle said.

While Yukon Montessori previously said it intended to open an elementary school at the Keish Street location, Larochelle pointed to the territory's Education Act, which states that private schools must register with the Yukon education department at least four months before opening. Yukon Montessori hadn't filed any paperwork when Community Cannabis applied for its retail licence application in November 2022, he said, making it "impossible" for the school to have legally existed by the time the board issued its decision in February.

Larochelle also argued that under the City of Whitehorse's zoning bylaw, a school wouldn't have been allowed in the area anyway. As well, he took aim at what he described as a contradictory portion of the board's decision that states Yukon Montessori wasn't listed on the education department's website because it's a private school, before immediately naming another private school that does appear on the list.

"That paragraph is problematic on more levels than I can articulate," he said.

Larochelle argued Community Cannabis didn't get the transparency and fairness it deserved from the board, and asked that the rejection be overturned and Community Cannabis be granted a licence.

'No correct answer to what a school means'

Lawyer Gary Whittle, who represented the Cannabis Licensing Board, strongly disagreed.

He argued that whether Yukon Montessori had formally registered itself as a private school with the education department was "irrelevant" to the purpose of the 150-metre rule, which is to protect children and youth from early exposure to cannabis.

He noted that in its decision, the board had determined Yukon Montessori was operating a "common-law school," because its students are of school-age and because they're enrolled in the Aurora Virtual School too.

"There's no correct answer to what a school means," Whittle said.

Community Cannabis, he continued, was aware that Yukon Montessori's position was that it operated an elementary school and at the board's hearing in mid-February, heard that Yukon Montessori had signed a 10-year lease for the Keish Street location. However, despite having a lawyer representing it at the hearing, Community Cannabis didn't raise its arguments that Yukon Montessori was running a "completely illegal school," including being in violation of a city zoning bylaw.

Whittle said there was an "obligation" for Community Cannabis to have put all the information it was giving to the court in front of the licensing board at the hearing.

"They had counsel," he said.

Whittle argued the board's decision was reasonable, with its written decision clearly laying out how it arrived at its conclusion that Community Cannabis's application should be rejected. He asked for the company's legal case to be dismissed, and that it be ordered to pay legal costs.

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Karen Wenckebach reserved her decision, saying she couldn't give an estimate for when she might have it ready.