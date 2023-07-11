Yukon cannabis board 'reasonable' in denying licence for Whitehorse store, judge rules

A would-be Whitehorse cannabis shop has once again lost its bid to get a retail licence — this time, in front of the courts.

Yukon Supreme Court Justice Karen Wenckebach dismissed a legal challenge from Community Cannabis Inc. in an 11-page decision this week, finding that the territorial cannabis licensing board acted reasonably in rejecting the company's application for a retail licence.

Community Cannabis applied for the licence last year after signing a lease and beginning renovations at a space on Second Avenue in downtown Whitehorse. The board held a public hearing on the application before ultimately denying it in February.

The board cited the proposed location's proximity to two Yukon Montessori sites as the key reason for not granting the licence, noting that Yukon cannabis regulations state that licensed stores must not be located within 150 metres of an elementary or secondary school.

Community Cannabis filed a petition to the Yukon Supreme Court seeking a judicial review shortly after.

In her decision, Wenckebach noted that the company, both at the board hearing and in court, had argued that the Yukon Montessori sites don't count as schools but gave different reasons as to why.

Community Cannabis claimed at the hearing that private schools don't count as schools under cannabis laws, but in court, made claims that Yukon Montessori was operating "illegal" schools in violation of the city's zoning bylaw and the territorial Education Act.

Wenckebach ruled that the cannabis licensing board was in the best position to answer the question of whether the Montessori locations qualified as "schools" under territorial cannabis legislation, and the argument raised in court should have been brought to it first.

There was also "insufficient evidence" for her to make a decision on the "illegal" school allegation, she wrote, and Yukon Montessori was not part of the legal proceedings, meaning it didn't have the chance to answer questions about its operations or potential zoning issues.

"Allegations of fraud and dishonesty are serious … Parties should be careful to bring such allegations only when they can support them fully," Wenckebach wrote.

"This is especially true when the party about whom the allegations are made cannot respond. In this case, Community Cannabis has not fully supported its position."

She chose not to take those allegations into consideration.

Overall, Wenckebach ruled, the board reasonably concluded that the Montessori locations were schools for the purpose of cannabis law, noting that the point of the 150-metre restriction was to protect children from early cannabis exposure.

The board therefore acted reasonably in denying Community Cannabis's retail licence, she concluded, and dismissed the company's application for judicial review.

Community Cannabis will have to pay the board legal costs, though the exact amount is still to be determined.

The lawyer representing the board declined to comment on the case. The lawyer representing Community Cannabis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.