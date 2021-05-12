Internet, long-distance calling, and T.V. services disrupted in Yukon

Communication services in parts of the North seem to be down Wednesday evening.

There's a disruption in internet, long-distance calling and television services in the Yukon in northern British Columbia, according to a Northwestel spokesperson.

Andrew Anderson said there is limited cellular traffic available over an alternate route, but "customers may experience congestion on their cell phone."

It's suspected the service interruption is being caused by damage to a fibre line north of Fort Nelson, B.C.

"Technicians are working to restore service as soon as possible, but impacted communities should expect repairs to take up to several hours," he said.

Anderson added local phone service should still be working and people should be able to phone into emergencies services locally.

N.W.T. services disrupted

Northwest Territories RCMP also said in a news release Wednesday evening that there are disruptions to "communication services" in the territory. It did not say whether they are linked to the Yukon and B.C. disruptions.

It includes issues with cell phone, long-distance calling, and landline services, "with services down or operating intermittently."

It has affected most N.W.T. communities and the Yellowknife area, police said.

"Emergency phone service may experience some technical difficulties, and call service in some communities may be intermittent," the release says. "This would include the local RCMP #1111 and may affect 911 service calls."

RCMP says it will provide updates as required.