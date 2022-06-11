Communication disruption affecting 911 calls in various N.W.T. communities

RCMP in the N.W.T. are warning residents of a "partial communication disruption" that could affect the public's ability to contact the police by phone.

In an emailed statement, Insp. Dean Riou said people who can't get through to 911 or the RCMP should go to the local detachment to speak with an officer, or have somebody attend on their behalf.

Riou said the disruption was affecting various communities in the N.W.T., but did not specify which ones. Riou also said the outage could last several hours.

The statement also says questions about the communication issues should be directed to local service providers.