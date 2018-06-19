Commission rejects salary increase proposed by N.W.T. judges

A committee reviewing the salaries of territorial court judges in the Northwest Territories has rejected the judges' request for a 3.8 per cent salary increase this year.

The judicial remuneration committee concluded the N.W.T. judges are already among the highest paid when compared to their counterparts in the rest of Canada, and should get only cost-of-living increases this year and the next three.

The 3.8 per cent increase would have brought the judges' annual salaries up to $310,000. They had recommended cost-of-living increases for the following three years.

Last year territorial court judges earned $299,869 annually, with the chief judge receiving an additional $15,000. They also receive a northern allowance of $3,700.

The territorial court judges are among the highest paid provincial or territorial judges in Canada. They argued that's justified by the broad range of skills they require, having to oversee both criminal and civil cases and run specialized courts, such as those for domestic violence and addictions.

The territorial government argued against the 3.8 per cent increase, noting that in each of the last three years the judges have received cost-of-living increases plus 1.5 per cent. It also said in the last 20 years the judges' salaries have increased more than the salaries of others paid from the public purse.

The commission agreed the N.W.T judges should be among the highest paid in Canada, but said they need not be as close to the top as the judges felt they should be.

Though referred to as "recommendations", the commissions' conclusions on the judges' salaries and benefits are binding on the government.

The only public servants paid more than territorial court judges are N.W.T. Supreme Court justices. Their salaries and benefits are scheduled to be reviewed this summer.