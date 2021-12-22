N.W.T. judge tasked with clearing 'log jam' built by differing caribou worldviews

An N.W.T. Supreme Court judge said he has "a lot to think about" after listening to a challenge to how a herd of caribou are hunted on Colville Lake's traditional territory.

Justice Andrew Mahar is tasked with deciding whether to overturn a territorial government decision to issue hunting tags and to set limits on the number of caribou that can be harvested from the Bluenose West herd.

In May 2021, Environment Minister Shane Thompson rejected the Sahtu Renewable Resources Board's decision to allow a local conservation plan to replace the government's tag and quota system, which is referred to as the total allowable harvest.

The Bluenose West herd's range includes the area between Great Bear Lake and the Arctic coast around Paulatuk. Government surveys pegged the herd's population at about 21,000 animals at the time — but it has since declined further , according to the most recent data, to about 18,440 caribou. Back in 1992, surveys said the herd consisted of 110,00 caribou.

The Colville Lake Renewable Resources Council (CLRRC), Behdzi Ahda First Nation and Ayoni Keh Land Corporation and the Sahtu Renewable Resources Board are challenging the decision.

Local leaders expressed skepticism about the territory's figures and also the government's approach to conservation during caribou management meetings hosted by the Sahtu board in 2020 — with Bedzhi Ahda First Nation Band Manager Joseph Kochon calling the tag and quota systems "legacies of colonial conservation."

Senwung Luk, who is representing the CLRRC, said Wednesday that "community conservation is the best way of conserving caribou." But what was heard Wednesday had little to do with wildlife conservation or the caribou themselves — and more to do with procedural issues.

The day started with Maren Zimmer, a lawyer representing the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Attorney General, arguing the Sahtu Renewable Resources Board wanted to bring new evidence to the case that was outside the scope of the judicial review and that it would need to be addressed in a separate review.

It was unclear, from Zimmer's submission, what she considered to be "new evidence." However, Luk — who was representing the CLRRC, Behdzi Ahda First Nation and Ayoni Keh Land Corporation — later said the Sahtu Renewable Resources Board wanted to hold further public listening sessions to get more evidence on caribou conservation.

Luk argued that making the new evidence part of a separate review could possibly delay a decision for years. He also said it would not resolve the "log jam" created by the fact that the territory is reading treaty rights differently than Colville Lake and the Sahtu Renewable Resources Board.

"The minister never said he had any issue with the… efficacy of community conservation," said Luk. "He said he couldn't implement community conservation because the Treaty didn't allow him to do that."

Mark Underhill, who is representing the Sahtu Renewable Resources Board, said it would be "not just" and "not convenient" to start a separate review but that the board was prepared to "start new" if needed.

On Tuesday, he said the minister's decision to quash the board's conservation plan was "premature" and a "violence against the spirit of the treaties and to truth and reconciliation."

The Inuvialuit Game Council was also involved in the hearing. John Donihee, the council's lawyer, argued they should be part of decision-making for the herd, because the animals migrate through multiple settlement regions of the Inuvialiut, the Sahtu and the Gwich'in.

Justice Mahar thanked the parties for their submissions as they came to an end Wednesday afternoon, and said that he would "hopefully" deliver his decision before the end of April.