Man dies in weekend ATV accident in Colville Lake

An 18-year-old man has died in Colville Lake, N.W.T., after an ATV accident over the weekend, RCMP confirmed Monday morning.

Fort Good Hope RCMP received a call regarding the accident at about 7:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, said police in an email to CBC News.

RCMP attended the scene and that the man was not showing signs of life after the accident. He was taken to the local health centre where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident, police said.

Police said that they are assisting the coroner's office in an investigation into the man's death, and that counsellors are being brought to the community for support. RCMP are also assisting community members.