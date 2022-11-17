Behchokǫ̀ man to stay in territory for manslaughter sentence

Colton Migwi will remain in the Northwest Territories to carry out his sentence for killing his brother.

Colton, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last December after his brother Andrew Migwi was found dead in their home in Behchokǫ̀ on March 7, 2020.

Migwi was first charged with murder but later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter as part of a plea agreement.

Justice Andrew Mahar sentenced Colton Wednesday afternoon in the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories after hearing lawyers' submissions earlier that morning.

Mahar sentenced Colton to serve a total of six years in custody.

Taking into account his time served prior to sentencing since his arrest in March 2020 — Colton's remaining sentence is two years less a day.

That term allows Colton to remain at the North Slave Correctional Complex [NSCC] in Yellowknife. Once released, Colton will be on probation for three years.

Crime of 'extreme and brutal violence,' Crown says

Mahar's sentence falls between Crown and defence lawyers' submissions.

Crown prosecutor Duane Praught suggested an eight year sentence emphasizing the "extreme and brutal violence" of Colton's attack on his brother.

In the agreed statement of facts, the court heard that Colton had attacked and stabbed Andrew with a hunting knife. In reading the agreed facts, Praught told the court that Andrew died within minutes.

The circumstances of how the assault began aren't known. The agreed statement of facts described an intoxicated Andrew coming into the store where Colton was working in Behchokǫ and taunting him. On the walk home, the documents say, Colton told a friend that he had to "deal with his drunk brother."

There are no details on when Colton began drinking but he was seen to also be heavily intoxicated later that night.

Defence lawyer Peter Harte submitted Colton should serve a remaining 16 months in custody. He said he had planned to submit a two year less a day sentence at a hearing originally scheduled for June, but that hearing was postponed for Praught to seek a psychiatric assessment order. Colton later refused to take the assessment.

Harte said his 16 month submission accounts for the time Colton spent in custody between June and Wednesday's hearing.

"Given the level of violence [in the crime]," Mahar said, he "[doesn't] think [he] can go lower than six years."

Mental health condition centre of debate

Harte told the court that Colton has experienced challenges with his mental health since January 2007 though he has never been diagnosed.

Documents show that Colton suffers from auditory hallucinations that sometimes tell him to kill.

The court heard that Colton was medicated and had been prescribed risperidone, trazodone and citalopram — all treatments for mood disorders.

At the time of the crime, Colton had not been taking his medication and police seized empty bottles of each prescription in their search of the house where Andrew was killed.

Praught argued the judge should not put significant consideration into Colton's mental health conditions since he has refused assessment.

"We don't know what condition, if any, he was suffering at the time of the offence," Praught said.

In his decision, Mahar said Colton's mental health couldn't be ignored.

He said the homicide could not be "a result of [Andrew] giving him a hard time at the store," but was the result of a "significant amount of drinking and underlying medical conditions."

'Loss of two sons'

Colton and Andrew's mother, father and grandmother all submitted victim impact statements on how they're coping since the crime.

Both parents described feeling as if they lost both sons that day.

"The loss of two sons at the same time has been a real painful struggle," their mother Georgina wrote.

She said she was sad to think about losing her oldest son Andrew and how his three daughters will grow up without him.

She also said she was "concerned about Colton and his future."

"I forgive him completely and pray each day for him that he will forgive himself and get the best help available in the Northwest Territories."

In her statement, Georgina asked the judge to think about her and her family in deciding Colton's sentence.

She acknowledged Colton's mental illness and said that with support, "he can begin to help himself."

She asked for a sentence that would keep Colton in the Northwest Territories so the family could "help him to heal and return home a better man."

While medicated, offender can be trusted: defence

Harte told the court that since his incarceration in 2020, Colton been taking his medication.

He also said he has been working at NSCC's kitchen.

He said the fact that the administration trusts Colton to be around knives and other kitchen tools proves that "on medication he can be trusted to behave as society expects him to behave."

Though the court does not have jurisdiction to require offenders to take their medication, during Colton's three years of probation, he will be required to tell his probation officer if he stops taking his medication. In the event he goes without the medication, he will have to report to his probation officer daily.

Addressing the court, Colton said that he is "very sorry for [his] actions."

"I will do my best to heal."