Murder trial begins for Fort Good Hope man

The trial of a man from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., begins today in Yellowknife.

Colten McNeely is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Lloyd Edgi. Edgi, a 28-year-old father and husband, was found dead in the community on Sept. 3, 2017. McNeely was charged with murder the next day.

McNeely, 26, has been out on bail for just over a year.

His release sparked an outcry from some of Edgi's relatives. They pointed out that some of Edgi's family live in the small community of Norman Wells, where McNeely was released to. The prosecutor opposed McNeely's release.

Ten days of court time have been set aside for the trial. It is being held before a judge with no jury.

