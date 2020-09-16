Mental health assessment ordered for Hay River man accused of murder

The defence lawyer for a man accused of murdering a young woman in Hay River, N.W.T., has requested a mental health assessment to see if his client is fit to stand trial.

James Colosimo was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Meg Kruger last September. He was 31 years old at the time.

Defence lawyer Charles Davison requested the mental health assessment Friday morning in Yellowknife in N.W.T. Territorial Court.

Davison declined to comment on his request after the appearance.

"The defence applied for the assessment … and the documents in support of the application are sealed," Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Halliburn explained to CBC after.

According to court documents, Kruger was the daughter of the late Jack Kruger, a long-serving member of the RCMP who died several years ago.

Colosimo has never been convicted of anything other than driving violations.

The accused is scheduled to be back in court on March 3.