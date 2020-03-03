'Cursed polar vortex' to blame for frigid temperatures in Iqaluit

A weather phenomenon that often pushes cold, Arctic-like conditions to southern Canada stayed in the North last month, causing colder than normal temperatures in parts of the Eastern Arctic, says Climate Change and Environment Canada's senior climatologist.

David Phillips says for six weeks, the "cursed polar vortex" made the average temperature in Iqaluit -29.1C . He says that's more than five degrees colder than 2019.

Phillips says Iqaluit would usually have about 17 days that hit below -30 C. This year so far, it's already had 24 of those days.

"I mean, that's a cold day anywhere in Canada," Phillips said.

But it's not recording breaking — Phillips says the coldest February on record in Iqaluit was in 1967, when the average temperature was -35.6 C.

'Weather whiplash' expected to continue

Phillips says fall in Iqaluit was quite "balmy," which often causes concerns about climate change and melting ice in the Arctic.

And though a cooler February may appear to be "balancing out" those warmer temperatures, Phillips says weather actually doesn't work that way. Last month, it was simply an anomaly, he said.

"It's just the way the weather moves ... it's almost as if it just gets stuck," Phillips said. "It's just day after day, it's in a comfort zone ... and you get the same air mass, the same conditions — it's rather monotonous — and that's what the situation was in February.

"I don't think nature was all of a sudden saying, 'Oh my gosh, I better warm up other places and cool off the North because of climate change or anything like this."

But Phillips says the flip-flop or what he called "weather whiplash" between the warmer than usual and cooler than usual temperatures is likely what's in store for the foreseeable future.

And that means, spring in the Eastern Arctic will likely be warm.

"I don't think we've seen winter's last hurrah, but my sense is ... if our models are correct ... the Eastern Arctic looks like it's going to be a milder than normal spring. And we know that that is about to start."