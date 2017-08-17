N.W.T. sex offender declared dangerous offender in Yellowknife court

A 34-year-old man who raped a girl in Hay River almost six years ago has been declared a dangerous offender.

In a Yellowknife courtroom on Tuesday, Cody Durocher was sentenced to the maximum 14 years for sexual assault, plus a 10-year long-term supervision order. The sentence means Durocher will be under some form of supervision by corrections or the parole board of Canada until he is 58 years old.

Dressed in grey sweatpants and an olive T-shirt that revealed his heavily tattooed arms, Durocher spent much of the appearance slumped in the chair beside his lawyer with his arms crossed, staring down at the defence table.

"I am convinced that it is necessary for the protection of the public to ensure Mr. Durocher is under supervision for a long period of time," said Justice Louise Charbonneau in sentencing Durocher.

But Charbonneau said she did not feel it was necessary to sentence Durocher to an indefinite prison term, something that goes along with many dangerous offender designations.

Charbonneau said Durocher suffers from no cognitive issues that would prevent him from eventually benefiting from rehabilitative programming in prison. He has not been diagnosed with any disorder directly linked to his sex offending. He also has family support, as was evidenced in letters from family members who described Durocher as a kind, helpful person who was always ready to lend a hand when needed.

Charbonneau noted the "striking difference between the way [Durocher] behaves around family and community and the offences he has committed."

Durocher has been kicked out of three programs he's enrolled in while serving time. In each case it was because he was being disruptive to the class. The last two of those programs were high-intensity programs designed to help sex offenders come to terms with their offending.

While in prison he's repeatedly been punished for tattooing himself and other prisoners, or possessing gear used to make tattoos.

Testimony from corrections officials

Corrections officials who testified during Durocher's hearing said he has little insight into his offending and continues to view himself as a victim. Psychiatrists who examined him say he suffers from antisocial personality traits that prevent him from empathizing with others or appreciating the impact his actions can have on them.

Charbonneau said Durocher continued to be disruptive during programs and to flout prison rules around tattooing during his long-term/dangerous offender hearing.

"He was in a situation where his motivation to succeed should have been the highest its ever been because of what was at stake," she said.

But Charbonneau said Durocher can be focused when he wants to be and said evidence shows that antisocial personality traits can diminish over time. She said they were his biggest barrier to benefiting from programming and reducing his risk of re-offending.

The judge said it was ultimately up to the Corrections Service of Canada and the National Parole Board to manage Durocher's rehabilitation.

Durocher was given no credit for the time he has already served. His 14-year sentence began Tuesday. Regardless of when he is released on parole, or if he is released on parole, Durocher's 10-year supervision order begins in 14 years.