3 men stole from Whitehorse construction yard over 3 nights, RCMP say

Whitehorse police are asking for the public's help to find three men who broke into a construction yard over three nights last week, stealing thousands of dollars' worth of property.

In a news release on Thursday, RCMP say the three men entered the yard of Cobalt Construction on the nights of Dec. 28, 29 and 30 to steal goods.

A third suspect caught on video during the break and enter last week. (RCMP)

Police say the suspects were operating a stolen vehicle. It's believed to be a beige 2009 Toyota Camry with the licence plate HML66.

"Tens of thousands of dollars of property" was stolen from Cobalt Construction, the release says.

The three suspects and the stolen car are visible on surveillance footage.

The men are described as all being approximately 5'9" to 5'11" in height. One man was wearing a Nike hoodie, brown pants and black shoes, another was wearing a grey puffer jacket and black pants, and a third was wearing a red, blue and black jacket and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5572 or Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715.