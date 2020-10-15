Feds give money for search and rescue boats in northern communities

Four coastal communities in the North are getting new federal money for marine search and rescue equipment, including some new boats.

Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal announced the $994,847 in funding on Tuesday. It will go to three communities in Nunavut — Arviat, Pond Inlet and Clyde River — and Churchill, Man.

The bulk of the money will go to Churchill, Arviat and Pond Inlet, with each community receiving just over $300,000 to purchase a new search and rescue boat and related equipment. Churchill's money will also pay for a new boat shelter.

Clyde River is getting just over $57,000 to buy a new boat shed for a boat that's already in the community.

The funding is part of a $1.5-billion plan launched three years ago by the federal government to enhance marine safety in coastal Indigenous communities. The community boat program is meant to build capacity in communities to conduct on-water search and rescue operations, as members of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary.

The Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary is a non-profit organization with more than 4,000 members across the country. It's funded by the Canadian Coast Guard.

In a written statement, Erika Ingebrigtson of the Churchill Auxiliary says being able to purchase a vessel solely for search and rescue operations and training will be an improvement.

"The Churchill Auxiliary Unit has been utilizing boats regularly used for tours, which can lead to delays in response times," she said.