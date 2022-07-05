Co-accused testify in Yellowknife sexual assault trial

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Both of the men on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Yellowknife in 2015 testified in front of the jury on Wednesday.

Fraser McGurk and Jesse McNiven, now 26, are accused of sexaully assaulting a severly intoxicated 17 year-old girl in McGurk's Yellowknife home on June 28, 2015. The accused were 18 and 19 years old respectively at the time of the alleged assault.

McGurk testified that he had a "reasonable belief" that the alleged victim gave her consent to have sex with he and McNiven.

McGurk said that he saw the woman, now 24, at a party earlier in the night. He said they exchanged greetings. When he returned to his house several hours later, McGurk said he walked into his bedroom to find his best friend, who is now deceased, and the woman having sex in his bed.

He said he was "amused" by the situation and that the pair continued to have sex for several minutes while he stood in the room. McGurk said he asked the woman and his friend how their night was. He said the woman smiled but didn't respond verbally.

A short while later, McGurk said McNiven entered the room and his best friend left, leaving the woman naked on the bed.

McGurk said McNiven then asked the woman if she was "down to have sex with us?" McGurk said he then added "would you be down?"

He said the woman nodded while responding "mmhhmm, ya."

'She seemed fine to me ...'

At that point McGurk said the woman initiated sexual activity with McNiven.

McGurk said he only had sex with the woman for a couple of minutes. He said McNiven then went to a desk in the room and pulled out a roll of clear tape. McGurk said McNiven held out the tape to the woman and said "are you cool with this?"

McGurk said the woman agreed and held out her hands with her wrists together and McNiven bound them with the tape.

In her testimony, the woman said she had been drinking heavily, celebrating her high school graduation at the earlier party. She said she was drifting in and out of consciousness during her time at McGurk's house. She said she remembers at one point that tape was covering her mouth. On Wednesday, McGurk said that wasn't true.

McGurk said her hands were only bound for 1-2 minutes before the woman said she had to go to the bathroom. He said the tape was removed and she left the room. McGurk said that was when he left and went to the balcony at his home where two of his male friends were.

He said a few minutes later, McNiven and the woman came upstairs, got a glass of water and came out to the balcony. McGurk said the woman had some marijuana that was being shared and then she left without saying goodbye to anyone.

When asked how intoxicated he believed the woman was McGurk answered "she seemed fine to me, not completely blackout drunk."

He testified that he had seen the woman both sober and intoxicated in the past but that he had never seen her more intoxicated then she was that night.

"At no point did she express she was comfortable," McGurk said.

"At no point did she make any noise that would have suggested she changed her mind."

McGurk said the woman seemed to be enjoying herself but that she didn't express that verbally.

When pressed by crown prosecutor Jacqueline Halliburn about whether the woman could have told him she was uncomfortable and he just didn't remember it, McGurk answered "it's possible."

McGurk said he never actually saw the woman walk or say a full sentence until the encounter was over.

During her testimony on Monday, the woman said the accused had said they were going to put the alleged encounter on social media platform, Snapchat. She said she asked them not to.

McGurk testified that he did say "Snapchat it" to McNiven while they were having sex with the woman. However, he said he never filmed or posted anything from the encounter.

"I asked for consent"

McNiven testified that he was also at a party with McGurk and the alleged victim. He said he went to McGurk's home around 2 a.m. and that he saw the woman arrive a short time later. He said he had seen her in social situations before where she was extremely intoxicated, struggling to stand and slurring. McNiven said she walking normally as she entered the home.

He told the court that he then saw McGurk come home and go inside. That's when McNiven went to McGurk's bedroom and found McGurk, another man and the alleged victim.

McNiven testified that he asked the woman if she was "down for the boys"? He said the other man told them to leave as he wanted to "finish."

A short time later, the man left and McNiven said he and McGurk re-entered the room. He said he asked for consent.

"She said yes. She nodded her head … she expressed verbally and physically consent," McNiven said.

When asked about the tape, McNiven said he couldn't remember who put it on the woman's wrist or where it came from. All he can remember, he said, is taking it off her wrists when she asked to go to the bathroom.

He said McGurk then left the room. When the woman came back, McNiven said he invited her to have sex with him and she walked over to the bed and initiated intercourse.

"I asked for consent. It was extremely important for me to ask for consent," he said.

When asked why it was so important, McNiven told the court about a close friend of his who was convicted of sexual assault several years ago.

McNiven will continue his testimony Thursday morning before being cross-examined by the prosecution.