Food shipments arrive in Clyde River after reports of bare shelves

The shelves at the grocery store in Clyde River, Nunavut, should be a little fuller as of Wednesday, after delays due to weather caused a food supply shortage among other issues.

Darrin Maidment, director of sales and operations with The North West Company. He confirmed shipments of food arrived in Clyde River this week. (Submitted by Darrin Maidment)

Images of empty shelves at the hamlet's Northern Store had been circulating on Facebook in recent weeks. Darrin Maidment, the director of sales and operations with the Northwest Company which operates the Northern Store, says the company is aware of the food shortage and that "we regret the situation."

He said shipments into the community of about 1,000 were cancelled last week due to poor weather conditions.

On Thursday, Maidment confirmed several shipments of food made it into the community, after being held up in Iqaluit.

Fresh produce arrived on Monday, he said, and the latest shipments Wednesday contained frozen goods, cereals and other dry products.

"We have been doing different things to try to minimize and try to build up safety stock. Unfortunately, at times, we just get caught off guard," Maidment said.

"We're at the mercy of the weather, and when the airlines are able to land."

Back to back blizzards have been hitting the hamlet since at least January, with heavy snowfalls and high winds disrupting just about every service in the community. The community also faced problems clearing snow — and offering trucked water and sewage services — in part due to a fuel mismatch that caused some vital equipment to fail, throwing the hamlet into a temporary state of emergency.

Jerry Natanine, the senior administrative officer in Clyde River, said he and other residents have had problems finding some meats among other goods since Christmas at least. And, he said even when shelves were restocked in previous weeks, people often rushed to buy the products leaving a shortage again.

"The food shortage is crazy," Natanine said. "I've been trying to go there to go shopping — nothing. And then … last week, same thing happened. And when the airplane finally brought in food, everyone was rushing to buy it and things were gone really fast."

Clyde River is one of the few communities in Nunavut that relies on a single grocery store, though in most cases, all communities that rely on grocery delivery by air are at the mercy of weather. Natanine told CBC News the community has recently been exploring starting its own co-operative.

Maidment said after Wednesday's shipment, aside from potentially lower priority items like potato chips, the store should be mostly restocked. He added the company has plans in place to help keep the store with extra stock in case of future delays.

"We … as a company have some alternate plans that we're trying to put in place so that we can help support any other delays going forward for the next month," Maidment said.