Clyde River man allegedly commits assault then shoots rifle rounds at local RCMP commander's residence

A Clyde River, Nunavut, man will be facing several charges after he allegedly fired two rifle rounds through the front window of the local RCMP detachment commander's residence, the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The release said that although the commander's spouse and several children were in the residence at the time, no one sustained physical injuries.

Clyde River RCMP had responded to a serious assault on Dec. 17 at about 8:30 a.m. in which an intoxicated man, whom the RCMP did not name, is alleged to have physically assaulted an individual before going to the local detachment commander's residence.

"Specialized RCMP resources from within and external to the territory were mobilized in response," the release said.

It added the man was arrested later that morning without further incident and will face several criminal charges including uttering threats, assault with a weapon and firearm offences.

The release stated that the victim of the original assault "is expected to make a full recovery and was released from the health centre yesterday with appropriate support mechanisms in place."

The release also stated that the RCMP members involved and their families have been provided with support "to ensure their personal health and wellness."

Police said appropriate contingencies were put in place to ensure there wasn't an interruption in policing services for the hamlet of 1,000 people.