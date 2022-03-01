Nunavut looks to refit jet-fuelled Clyde River with diesel in wake of major blizzards

After broken down snow-clearing equipment in Clyde River made it nearly impossible for hamlet workers to deal with heavy blizzards earlier this year, the Nunavut government says it's looking for ways to switch the community over to diesel fuel.

Bad weather hammered the community in recent months. The hamlet declared a state of emergency in February as the snow piled up, partially burying some homes and leaving others inaccessible.

The fact that the hamlet's new snow-clearing bulldozer and loader broke down made a bad situation worse. The culprit? A type of fuel the machines weren't designed to run on — since 1995, Clyde River has run on Jet-A fuel instead of diesel. The hamlet didn't know its fuel would break the new machines because its old machines ran fine on it.

Now, the territorial government is looking at refitting the hamlet's fuel tanks so diesel is available in the community.

"We're looking at fixing this [and] finding a solution for Clyde River, and hope that this won't be a longstanding issue," said David Joanasie, Nunavut's minister of community and government services.

David Joanasie, the MLA for South Baffin and Nunavut's minister of community and government services, pictured Nov. 17, 2021. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

Joanasie, Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Health Minister John Main met in Clyde River last week with Uqqummiut MLA Mary Killiktee to talk about the challenges of the past few months and listen to concerns from the hamlet.

Jerry Natanine, Clyde River's senior administrative officer, told CBC in Inuktitut that it will take a lot of time and money to repair the infrastructure the hamlet needs, including water and sewer infrastructure.

"Through the hamlet administration, we presented our own review of the current infrastructure situation and problems with equipment or other community government services and things we want to improve. Funds need to be made available for smaller communities, and those were our main points," he said.

Natanine said he knows these fixes don't happen quickly and other communities face similar issues.

Joanasie said the jet fuel used in Clyde River is more expensive than diesel. Any retrofit to the hamlet's existing fuel tanks won't happen right away, and it would require a tank to be flushed so another type of fuel can be supplied.

"It's a complicated process that we're looking at closely to see if we can do it for the next 2023 resupply season," he said.