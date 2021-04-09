Nunavut RCMP not criminally responsible for fatal shooting in Clyde River, say Ottawa police

Nunavut RCMP say that after an investigation by the Ottawa Police Service, it was determined that RCMP officers were not criminally responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Clyde River, Nunavut, last year.

On May 6, 2020, Nunavut RCMP called the Ottawa Police Service to conduct an independent investigation into the death of a Clyde River man after a shooting by one of the RCMP's members, according to an RCMP news release issued Friday.

One day previous, RCMP officers were called to a home after reports of a domestic disturbance.

Police said the man, a 31-year-old from the community, suffered fatal injuries as a result of gun shots fired by a local RCMP officer, the release says.

A news release at the time said the man was immediately brought to the health centre where he was pronounced dead.

According to the RCMP, an investigative report by Ottawa police says the investigation determined that "there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any involved officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the Clyde River man's death."

CBC News has requested a copy of the Ottawa police report.

The Nunavut RCMP said it has been provided a copy the investigative report and that they "acknowledge and support the findings."

A spokesperson for Nunavut Justice Minister George Hickes said in an emailed statement Friday that the department can't comment on the specifics of the investigation.

"The minister expresses his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased," reads the statement.

"Our department will continue to work with our policing partners and is committed to building positive relations between the RCMP and our communities."