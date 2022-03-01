As Clyde River recovers from blizzard, another on the forecast for Monday night

On Friday, Clyde River, Nunavut, dealt with a blizzard that made municipal services difficult to function. It was the third blizzard of this severity to hit the community this year.

According to the Environment and Climate Change Canada, Clyde River received 2.4 cm of snow and faced winds of up to 81 km/h on Feb. 25.

As of Monday morning, snow clearing was ongoing, but most municipal services have been restored, said Jerry Natanine, the community's SAO.

The question is how long the roads will remain clear.

"The problem is another blizzard comes up, what we cleared gets covered again," Natanine said.

Clyde River recently emerged from a state of emergency, prompted by a series of blizzards that deluged the hamlet with snow and the compounding problem of new snow-clearing equipment that did not run on the Jet-A fuel the community has relied on for its hamlet vehicles for decades.

The state of emergency was lifted after a technician arrived to look at three loaders and a bulldozer that weren't working, and after Nunavut Parks and Baffinland Iron Mines donated diesel fuel that the machines could run on.

According to the weather network, another blizzard is in the forecast for Monday evening.

The biggest issue has been around water delivery and emptying sewage, as vehicles struggle to navigate snow-covered roads.

Natanine said the snow piles up on the sides of houses facing the wind, and photos show it accumulating nearly as high as the roofs.

Jackorasee Matu Iqaqrialu, a resident of Clyde River, said the winds were intense and that community is dealing with "too much" snow.

Iqaqrialu said he's spent his life in Clyde River. He said this type of winter weather is different from the past several decades, but he remembers similar conditions back in the 1980s.

"Used to be worse," he said. "Back then we could climb onto the houses no problem."

According to the Environment and Climate Change Canada, Clyde River had over 120 cm of snow accumulated on the ground in February in 1982.

Iqaqrialu said the community has been dealing with high winds nearly every week this winter, which was completely different from last year.