Closing arguments in Hay River 1st-degree murder trial to wrap up Tuesday

The murder trial of James George Thomas is drawing close to an end.

Defence lawyer John Hale is expected to deliver his closing arguments in a Yellowknife courtroom Tuesday afternoon — and then it'll be up to a judge to decide his verdict.

Thomas is charged with first-degree murder as well as robbery in the death of Alex Norwegian at the portage near Hay River, N.W.T., early the morning of Dec. 27, 2017. On Monday, Crown lawyer Duane Praught finished his closing arguments by saying evidence of that robbery was "overwhelming."

He also focused on an "act of abandonment," and that Thomas knew Norwegian was going to die when he and his cousin, Levi Cayen, left the scene by snowmobile.

Norwegian's frozen body was found inside his Mazda Protege more than a day later.

What Thomas knew, in the moment he decided to leave, said Praught, was that it was -22 C outside, the windows of the car were smashed, Norwegian was so severely injured he couldn't drive and he was unlikely to survive.

"[Thomas] didn't have blinders," said Praught. "[He was] completely aware of the circumstances."

Praught also argued for a first-degree murder conviction, because of evidence heard throughout the trial that Norwegian had been confined.

"There's evidence he was held with rope," said Praught, making note of ligature marks found on the man's arms and neck. "Even if there was no rope … the act of restraining Mr. Norwegian [during] the act of the search of drugs in the car is confinement."

Praught has argued Thomas was an "active participant" in the robbery, assault, confinement and murder — saying he was a drug dealer with nothing left to sell, and that he saw an opportunity to rob a fellow drug dealer of his drugs and cash.

Hale, the defence, has argued his client was a reluctant participant.

Levi Cayen has also been a key witness in the trial.

He's charged with first-degree murder and robbery as well, and goes to trial in January. The court has heard he was the one to carry out the majority of the violence against Norwegian at the portage.

Cayen and Thomas's two other cousins were also involved in Norwegian's death.

Sasha Cayen pleaded guilty to manslaughter for setting up the robbery and Tyler Cayen pleaded guilty to accessory to manslaughter. Both were sentenced in early 2019; Sasha Cayen to three years and seven months in jail, and Tyler to two years in jail.