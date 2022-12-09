Dawson City fire chief issues river crossing warning after resident falls through ice

A close call for a Dawson City resident who tried crossing the partially frozen Yukon River and ended up falling through the ice has town officials advising people to use extreme caution.

Mike Massery, the Dawson City fire chief, said someone was walking along the ice with a chainsaw, and was cutting the ice to see how thick it was.

"I guess he got off into some thinner ice — a place that had maybe two and a half inches and I guess the ice shifted," Massery said.

Massery said the man fell through, but luckily there was a layer of ice underneath him to catch his fall.

According to Massery the man was able to pull himself out of the knee-deep hole without getting wet or harmed.

Massery's recommendation for the public after this situation is to hold off until they hear from officials.

"Wait until the proper authorities have deemed it safe to cross and then cross," he said.

'Stay on the established trail'

Massery said it is not uncommon for people to start crossing only days after the river ice stops moving in the Yukon River.

"When I first got here four years ago," Massery said, "I'd sit here and watch these guys go all the way across."

"They've got poles and so they're poking the ice to find out where it's soft. Where to step and not to step but I mean it's two days after the river has stopped they're trying to come across by foot."

Submitted by Marianne Collins

Massery said people often make a first trail across and after a few days of people seeing it get used, someone tests the trail with their snowmobile. He said other people tend to follow suit and this can create a dangerous situation when the trail is not properly tested by officials.

Canadian Ranger John Mitchell, of the Dawson City Ranger Patrol, said he recommends folks who decide to venture across the river use approved established trails only.

"The trail that has been established from ferry landing to ferry landing has been tested," Mitchell said. "So, we know that it's passable. That's where you want to go."

Mitchell said the public should immediately notify the Dawson RCMP and the fire department if they witness an emergency on the ice.

"We do have an emergency ice rescue kit on stand by at both the fire department and the RCMP," he said.

He also had a very clear message for residents who happen to find themselves on thin ice.

"Stay on the established trail," Mitchell said, as opposed to other trails that may not have been properly tested.

"Just because there's a trail there, doesn't mean that it is safe because trails change constantly on the river for many reasons. Don't ever take it for granted."