Climate activists march for action across the North

Students and others from across the North have joined a nationwide march for action on climate change. It was part of a global movement inspired by teen activist Greta Thunberg, who joined marchers in Montreal Friday.

In Iqaluit more than 100 people came out to the city's busiest intersection. Signs protested melting ice, Iqaluit's water shortage, and dependence on fossil fuels.

"Climate change is a huge and scary issue," said Jill Rajewicz, one of the organizers of the Iqaluit event.

"It can be hard to talk about with people that you know, so I think just getting together to show look there's will, there's a big voice, and we can ask for political action.

"It's not just you or me that cares. It's a lot of us."

Activists gathered in Iqaluit to join in a global march against climate change. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

From Ottawa, students at Nunavut Sivuniksavut joined thousands of other marchers in the city in support of the cause.

In Ottawa, Nunavut Sivuniksavut students joined thousands of others for Friday's march. (Daniel Guay)

Climate change activists gathered in front of Nunavut's Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit. (David Gunn/CBC)

Hundreds also gathered in Whitehorse to participate. Marchers gathered in front of city hall for a march that included a "die-in" — a moment where protesters lay prone in a simulacrum of death.

Hundreds gathered in Whitehorse as part of a global march for action on climate change Friday. (Steve Silva/CBC)

In Yukon, participants in the climate action march held a mock die-in. (Steve Silva/CBC)

In Hay River, N.W.T., about 40 people gathered in front of the library and across the street holding signs that said "This can't wait!" "Honk if you love your planet" and "We are nature defending itself." Plenty of passing cars honked in support, including a school bus.

About 40 marchers gathered in Hay River in front of the community's library. (Emily Blake/CBC)

In Yellowknife downtown streets were flooded with marchers who made their way to Somba K'e Civic Plaza. Organizers estimated about 1,000 people came out.

Hundreds filled the streets in downtown Yellowknife Friday as part of march against inaction on climate change. (Randi Beers/CBC)