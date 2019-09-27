Climate activists march for action across the North
Hundreds of northerners join climate activists across the country in national march
Students and others from across the North have joined a nationwide march for action on climate change. It was part of a global movement inspired by teen activist Greta Thunberg, who joined marchers in Montreal Friday.
In Iqaluit more than 100 people came out to the city's busiest intersection. Signs protested melting ice, Iqaluit's water shortage, and dependence on fossil fuels.
"Climate change is a huge and scary issue," said Jill Rajewicz, one of the organizers of the Iqaluit event.
"It can be hard to talk about with people that you know, so I think just getting together to show look there's will, there's a big voice, and we can ask for political action.
"It's not just you or me that cares. It's a lot of us."
From Ottawa, students at Nunavut Sivuniksavut joined thousands of other marchers in the city in support of the cause.
Hundreds also gathered in Whitehorse to participate. Marchers gathered in front of city hall for a march that included a "die-in" — a moment where protesters lay prone in a simulacrum of death.
In Hay River, N.W.T., about 40 people gathered in front of the library and across the street holding signs that said "This can't wait!" "Honk if you love your planet" and "We are nature defending itself." Plenty of passing cars honked in support, including a school bus.
In Yellowknife downtown streets were flooded with marchers who made their way to Somba K'e Civic Plaza. Organizers estimated about 1,000 people came out.
With files from Steve Silva, Sara Frizzell, Emily Blake, and Randi Beers
