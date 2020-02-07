Wrigley man sentenced to 5½ years in prison

A man convicted of sexual assault for the third time has been sentenced to five and a half years in jail.

Justin Gerald Clillie showed little emotion in a Yellowknife courtroom on Friday as a judge sentenced him to four years for assaulting and sexually assaulting a woman in Fort Providence a year and a half ago, and another 18 months for trying to get her to deny anything happened.

The 39-year-old was scheduled to be tried on the three charges in November. Just as his trial was to begin, he pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman and obstructing justice. Clillie maintained he never had sex with the woman he admitted he assaulted, but a jury believed the victim and found him guilty of sexual assault.

As Justice Shannon Smallwood noted while sentencing Clillie, any credit she was giving him for the guilty pleas was at least partly offset by strength of the case against him.

The prosecutor had tape recordings of the phone calls Clillie made to the victim from jail, with him repeatedly urging her to tell his lawyer that she had lied to police about the incidents. The assault, which consisted of him punching, shoving, kicking and slapping the woman, took place in public with at least one witness prepared to tell the jury about it.

Clillie maintained that, after he attacked the woman, she voluntarily undressed and had a shower with him. She said he forced her to undress and get into the shower, where he raped her.

"Profoundly disappointed"

Clillie is familiar with the justice system — his criminal record stretches back to 2001 and includes 40 convictions. Ten of those are for crimes of violence. He was convicted of sexual assault in 2009 and again in 2013.

On Friday, Smallwood noted she sentenced Clillie for one of his assault convictions. She read out part of what she told him then: "With your history, it is clear you have problems you need to address, and if you do not you will continue to come back before the courts in the future."

"I am profoundly disappointed to have to sentence you again," said Smallwood.

A background report prepared for the sentencing detailed Clillie's upbringing. His mother and father attended residential school. Growing up in Wrigley, he had little contact with his father and his mother struggled with alcohol addiction.

According to the report, Clillie was put into a foster home at age 14. It was the home of a Fort Simpson RCMP officer who had seven other foster kids. Clillie says he was sexually abused there. The RCMP officer was tried on sexual assault charges and acquitted. Clillie said he was teased and called a liar by the other kids in the foster home.

At a Jan. 31 appearance, Clillie challenged another part of the background report that indicated he had been involved in more than 40 incidents of violence, intimidation and harassment against staff and inmates while in jail on these charges.

His lawyer wanted to call the probation officer who wrote the report to court to testify. The prosecutor contacted the probation officer by phone during a break, then asked the judge to ignore that part of the background report.

With credit for the time he has already served, Clillie has three years and three months left on his prison sentence. At the request of Clillie's lawyer, the judge recommended that corrections officials consider allowing Clillie to serve his time in the North.