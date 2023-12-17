Woman, 22, reported missing in Fort McPherson

A young woman has been reported missing in Fort McPherson.

Clara Blake, 22, was last seen in Fort McPherson at about 8 p.m. on Friday, the RCMP said in a news release.

She is described as being being four feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"Clara's family and the RCMP are concerned for her wellbeing," the news release says.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about Blake's whereabouts to call the Fort McPherson RCMP detachment at (867) 952-1111 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.