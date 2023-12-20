Body found in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., house fire believed to be missing 22-year-old woman

A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing last week in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., is believed to have died in a house fire that may have been deliberately set.

Clara Blake was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday. Her disappearance prompted a call from police on the weekend for anyone with information to come forward.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fort McPherson RCMP said the Office of the Fire Marshall had found human remains at the scene of a residential fire.

Police believe the remains belong to Blake, "who was reported missing in close proximity to the fire."

RCMP said a medical examiner still needs to confirm the identity of the deceased.

RCMP said they were initially called to the fire on Friday and helped the fire department respond to it. An initial investigation pointed to arson, and a 27-year-old man from Fort McPherson has been charged in connection with the fire. That charge could be upgraded in the future, the RCMP said, depending on what the investigation finds.

Police have not released the man's name but said he is in custody.

The RCMP's major crime unit is now taking charge of the investigation.