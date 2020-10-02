Lack of newscast delays planned expansion for Whitehorse community radio station

A Whitehorse community radio station says it was denied a new licence to expand its listener area because it doesn't have a newscast.

CJUC 92.5 Whitehorse Community Radio is a non-profit station run out of the Chambers House, a small building in the city's Shipyards Park.

Last year, the radio station applied to move its transmitter and increase its wattage so it could reach more people across the Yukon. At the moment, the station, which has been broadcasting since 2003, only has reach within Whitehorse.

But station manager Bill Polonsky said the Canadian Radio Television Commission denied the application last month.

"Part of every licence is you need to provide newscasting as part of your daily programing," he explained.

Polonsky said the volunteer-run station has difficulties finding people interested in producing news. The station usually plays local content, syndicated podcasts, and music from a variety of different artists.

Bill Polonsky is the station manager for CJUC. (Submitted by Bill Polonsky)

Polonsky said the plan was to install the new transmission equipment this fall.

The station currently broadcasts within Whitehorse. But with the new transmitter, he said their signal could have reached from Fox Lake to Marsh Lake, and "almost to Carcross."

"Currently we broadcast a low power signal, 50 watts," he said. "We were planning to move to Haeckel Hill with 600 watts, so we have to apply for a new licence because of the difference in power."

Rob Hopkins started CJUC, and said there is plenty of room for radio stations in the Yukon.

"One of the things that perplexes me is the amount of available spectrum in the Yukon territory," he said.

The future transmitter site for CJUC. The site, accompanied by a new transmitter, can increase the coverage area of the local radio station. (Submitted by Rob Hopkins)

"We are not like a place like Toronto or Vancouver where there is no space available for a radio station. There is space for so many radio stations here."

Polonsky says the station will reapply for the new licence, adding a local newscast.

As for the new transmitter? Polonsky says it'll have to wait until the station's new application is approved.