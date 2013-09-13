Civil claim against former chief of Acho Dene Koe First Nation dismissed

A civil claim against the former chief of Acho Dene Koe First Nation has been dismissed.

ADK Holdings Ltd., the corporate arm of Acho Dene Koe First Nation, and Beaver Enterprises LP, an affiliated construction company, alleged in 2017 that then-chief Harry Deneron tried to direct a government contract toward a company in which he had a financial stake .

A statement of claim filed more than three years ago in Northwest Territories Supreme Court alleged the territorial government put a contract out to tender for airport and highway maintenance in Fort Liard, N.W.T., rather than give an extension to Beaver Enterprises, which previously held the contract.

The claim alleged Deneron recommended opening up bidding, and that Blue Mountain, one of the companies vying for the contract, owed him a financial obligation .

At the time, the plaintiffs sought damages for breach of duty, as well as $250,000 in punitive damages, interest and court costs.

On May 14, the claims against Deneron were dismissed, meaning he will not have to pay damages or costs to ADK Holdings and Beaver Enterprises.