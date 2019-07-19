Yellowknife under citywide fire ban just before weekend
The ban comes 'due to very dry conditions and no indication of rain,' says the city.
Ban includes use of fire pits within the city and is effective immediately
A citywide open-air burning ban has been announced for Yellowknife just before the weekend.
The ban is effective immediately, and is "due to very dry conditions and no indication of rain forecast throughout the weekend," said the city's fire chief, John Fredericks, in a city news release Friday afternoon.
The ban includes the use of open fire pits within the city.
The ban will be in effect until notice is given otherwise.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.