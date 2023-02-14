Negotiations close Monday with no resolution to Yellowknife city worker strike

In a statement Monday evening, the City of Yellowknife claimed that the union representing striking city workers walked away from negotiations at 6 p.m. that same day.

The strike began almost one week ago, and has put approximately 205 members of Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 345 on picket lines across the city. The job action is the result of an impasse over wages, and other benefits.

In its statement to media Monday, the city claims the union walked away from negotiations without "responding to the city's latest offer." The CBC reached out to UNW communications officer Adrienne Cartwright for comment, but she was not immediately available.

That offer, according to the city, included base wage increases of two per cent per year for 2022 and 2023, and a one-time inflation adjustment and payment of $1,500 for full time employees, $750 for part-time and seasonal employees and $250 for casual part-time employees, paid as a lump-sum on ratification.

CBC reported last week that an internal memo placed the union's ask on wages at five per cent retroactively to Jan. 1, 2022, and three per cent retroactively to the start of this year.

The city also outlined several benefits for full time employees in the PSAC bargaining unit, including a pension plan with an eight per cent annual contribution from the city, $5,100 per year in vacation travel allowances, and up to 30 days of paid vacation depending of length of employment.

The city's statement Monday did not say when the union and the city would return to the bargaining table.