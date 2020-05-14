City of Yellowknife to resume compost pick-up in June

Yellowknifers will soon be able to use their green bins once again. As of June 1, the city will resume collecting residential organic waste on a bi-weekly basis.

The city had suspended its green cart pickup program because of COVID-19.

But beginning in June, the city will return to its regular curbside cart program schedule, according to an announcement Thursday.

"I, like many Yellowknifers, am excited to be resuming our green cart, organics waste collection program," Mayor Rebecca Alty said in a statement. "Thank you for working with us as the city begins to take action as we enter phase one of recovery."

The last weekly black cart collection will take place from May 25 to 29, 2020. The schedule will then alternate on a bi-weekly basis.

Spring amnesty to go on as scheduled

The city reconfirmed the spring amnesty event at its solid waste facility will go on as scheduled from May 19 to May 22. The $10 residential tipping fee will be waived during that period, though other tipping fees still apply.

The dump is open for drop-off only, Monday to Friday from 1 – 4 p.m., though salvaging is still not allowed. The city said salvaging will resume at a time when it is safe to do so.