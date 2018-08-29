City of Yellowknife cleared in inquiry into bullying allegations

The City of Yellowknife did almost everything right when investigating complaints of bullying and harassment within its Municipal Enforcement Division, according to a law firm hired to oversee an official inquiry into the situation.

The inquiry was launched after allegations of inappropriate behaviour by city bylaw manager Doug Gillard were brought to light earlier this year. Employees claimed that in 2014 Gillard bullied and harassed them, made inappropriate sexual comments about a female city employee, and used city security cameras to eye women he found attractive.

The City of Yellowknife said it conducted a formal investigation of the complaints at the time, and took "appropriate steps" to address them.

But in January, city councillors called for an independent investigator to look into the claims.

This summer, a lawyer for Miller Thomson LLP oversaw the investigation and interviewed people who were involved.

"It was determined that proper procedure was followed to investigate these allegations and to address the findings of the investigation," the firm said in a statement this week.

The firm said the city could have improved upon communication, however.

"It was determined that while the process for communication as to the outcome of the investigation could have been improved upon, all interested parties were advised of the outcome."

Coun. Adrian Bell, who is running for mayor in this fall's municipal election, said he's concerned about the limited amount of information included in the firm's statement.

"But I understand that city administration and [the investigator] are being careful not to expose the city to liability," he stated in an email to CBC.

The inquiry focuses on allegations concerning Doug Gillard. (CBC)

Misuse of cameras 'more than likely' happened

The firm also looked into other allegations of workplace misconduct within the Municipal Enforcement Division in and around 2014, and found "it is more likely than not workplace misconduct related to the use of security cameras occurred within the MED at the time."

Bell said the city is seeking "external legal advice on appropriate next steps" in light of these findings.

The firm wrote that the misconduct had not been reported to city staff outside of the Department of Public Safety, but noted there was no indication they should have been aware of it.

The investigator said the city took action as soon as it found out about the allegations, and it has taken steps to prevent similar misconduct from happening again.

"The city has also instituted programs and procedures to educate its staff as to how to deal with workplace misconduct and to encourage employees to come forward if they become aware of misconduct or are the subject of harassment."

The statement said the inquiry has now been concluded. The investigation was expected to cost the city about $40,000.