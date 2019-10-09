City, union at 'impasse' over Yellowknife solid waste facility operations

In a press release Thursday, the City of Yellowknife stated it had reached an impasse in negotiating a new collective agreement with Public Service Alliance of Canada local X0345

At issue, the city says, is "potentially contracting out a portion of the city's solid waste facility operations," something which the city says it has the right to do under its collective agreement with the union provided certain conditions are met.

In the Thursday press release, the city said it wanted to potentially contract out garbage bailing so that city staff at the solid waste facility could focus on other improvements.

The city states any contracting out would not impact the existing workforce.

The current collective agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2018. In the press release, the city stated "the next stage is conciliation and the city remains hopeful that we will be successful in reaching a collective agreement."

Union response

In an emailed statement, Union of Northern Workers president Todd Parsons said the main issue is job security.

"The notification from the employer in August that they would be contracting out members' positions at the solid waste facility brought to light the issue of contracting out in general," Parsons stated.

He said the union hoped the issue would be resolved by the end of the third round of collective bargaining on Monday.

"However, the employer has refused to discuss contracting out positions, and the parties have failed to reach any resolutions concerning casual employees."

Parsons said the union would meet with its membership to determine their next steps.