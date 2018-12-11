Yellowknife moves to bring whistleblower complaints in house

The city of Yellowknife is considering doing away with a third-party system that currently reviews complaints from whistleblowers.

The city implemented its whistleblower policy last year as a way for staff to anonymously make complaints. During a meeting Monday, council heard that its human resources office has received six internal complaints since the policy was put in place in December 2017.

Senior administrative officer (SAO) Sheila Bassi-Kellett is moving forward with a memorandum to approve changes to the policy that would see complaints handled by the city's human resources department or the mayor directly.

Staff shouldn't have any fear of being found out. - Sheila Bassi-Kellett, senior administrative officer

If changes to the process are approved it would eliminate the third-party review, a process which sees an automated system review complaints for legitimacy.

During the public meeting, Bassi-Kellett assured council all complaints would be submitted anonymously into an online database. From there it would be handled by the city's human resources department. She said if someone complains about human resources it would be streamlined to her.

"We want to ensure anonymity can be upheld," Bassi-Kellett told council. "I do have faith that the mechanism that's set up ... And staff shouldn't have any fear of being found out, from a technical point of view."

Coun. Julian Morse says he has reservations about eliminating a third-party review system, saying it 'rubs me the wrong way.' (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

'Rubs me the wrong way'

Coun. Julian Morse said he had reservations about the memorandum. He said having an independent third party look over complaints is the only way to ensure the process is done correctly.

"Third-party reporting is an integral piece of any type of policy like this," said Morse. "It just doesn't seem quite right to me that everything would be done internally."

Morse added he would have liked to have seen more justification on why city administration wanted to change the policy already in place.

Waiting another year and getting a better understanding of how the policy is working before making changes would help determine its effectiveness, said Morse.

"I'm not hugely supportive of this change," he said. "There's just something about it that rubs me the wrong way."

Coun. Niels Konge says doing away with the third party means huge cost savings to Yellowknifers. (CBC)

Mayor Rebecca Alty and councillors Niels Konge and Shauna Morgan approved the memorandum.

Enforcing the current whistleblower policy costs the city $10,000 per year. Without using that third-party review system, it would only cost the city a one-time payment of $8,000.

"This is huge savings for the people of Yellowknife," said Konge.

Morgan said she's in favour of doing away with the third-party computer system, saying it's more personal if staff have their complaints heard by human resources.

Alty said she is assured anonymity will continue to be granted to people with complaints.

No other councillor spoke for or against the memorandum. The proposed changes to the city's whistleblower policy will be voted on by council at the next meeting in January.