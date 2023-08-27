City of Yellowknife thanks volunteers for service, tells them to leave and no more free meals

The City of Yellowknife is telling volunteers who assisted in building a defence around the city and feeding essential workers to leave.

"The city will be scaling back support and will no longer be providing meals or other supports to you as a volunteer," the letter reads.

It wasn't immediately clear whether volunteers would be given assistance to leave, or how many volunteers would be affected.

The letter was issued on Saturday and signed by Sheila Bassi-Kellett, the city manager.

It said now that the fire protection work has been completed and the "situation has stabilized," the city determined it needs less volunteers.

"This change will let us make the most of our limited resources to continue with the first responder effort."

The letter thanked the volunteers for their support.

"During this time of need, our volunteer team has been one of the brightest lights of all," the letter reads.

"From establishing our fire breaks to working in the kitchen, you have pitched in wherever needed to help keep our city safe."