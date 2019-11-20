City of Yellowknife waives late fees for property tax bills

Yellowknife homeowners who can't pay their interim property tax by the end of March won't be charged late payment fees, according to the City of Yellowknife.

The city says it's giving property owners more time to pay their tax bills in light of the financial challenges many are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While homeowners in Yellowknife are still required to pay their 2020 Interim Tax Levy, there will be no late fees for those who can't pay by the March 31 deadline.

However, the city didn't go so far as to officially delay the property-tax payment deadline like some other Canadian municipalities have done.

Last week, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced residents have an extra 60 days to pay property tax, water and solid waste utility bills. The City of Ottawa unveiled a similar policy and told residents they had until April 15 to pay their interim tax.

"The City of Yellowknife says residents must still pay ... by end of day on March 31," a city newsletter published Friday states.

"However, in recognition of these extenuating circumstances, the city will be waiving penalties."

The city says residents can pay their taxes using its online services, through their banks, or by mailing or dropping off a cheque to the drop box at city hall.