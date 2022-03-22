Skip to Main Content
City of Whitehorse revokes business licence of two taxi companies

City said decision to revoke Premier Cabs' and Grizzley Bear Taxi's business licence was a last resort that was taken after “numerous violations of the Vehicle for hire Bylaw.”

Premier Cabs and Grizzley Bear Taxi will not be able to operate as of Thursday at midnight

CBC News
A Premier Cabs taxi. Premier Cabs and Grizzley Bear Taxi have had their business licence revoked by the City of Whitehorse after numerous violations of the vehicle-for-hire bylaw. It states cab companies must have one accessible vehicle during operating hours. (CBC)

The City of Whitehorse is revoking the business licence of Premier Cabs and Grizzley Bear Taxi.

It said it took the action following "numerous violations of the Vehicle for hire Bylaw."

"The decision to revoke a business licence is … considered a last resort after all attempts and efforts at voluntary compliance have been exhausted," a city news release states. 

The release stated the two companies will no longer be able to operate as of Thursday at midnight.

The two companies were each fined $1,000 recently for failing to have accessible taxis available after being ticketed for violations of the city's vehicle-for-hire bylaw.

The bylaw states taxi companies must have at least one accessible vehicle during all operating hours.

