City of Whitehorse revokes business licence of two taxi companies

The City of Whitehorse is revoking the business licence of Premier Cabs and Grizzley Bear Taxi.

It said it took the action following "numerous violations of the Vehicle for hire Bylaw."

"The decision to revoke a business licence is … considered a last resort after all attempts and efforts at voluntary compliance have been exhausted," a city news release states.

The release stated the two companies will no longer be able to operate as of Thursday at midnight.

The two companies were each fined $1,000 recently for failing to have accessible taxis available after being ticketed for violations of the city's vehicle-for-hire bylaw.

The bylaw states taxi companies must have at least one accessible vehicle during all operating hours.