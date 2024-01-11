City of Whitehorse announces new snow-and-ice control measures to improve accessibility

The City of Whitehorse has unveiled specifics on how it plans to tackle snow-and-ice-clearing problems that have impeded sidewalk and parking-space accessibility, among other things, for people with mobility issues.

One long-time resident and advocate, however, says he's yet to see changes.

In a press release this week, the city announced that beginning this month, it is hiring additional bylaw officers to focus "solely on snow and ice control enforcement over the winter months," at the cost of $70,000.

It will also spend $150,000 making "operational changes," including dedicating crews to clear snow-piles near curb-cuts and accessible parking spots downtown, more clearing of snow from curb-edge-to-curb-edge along downtown roads, and "additional support" to clear transit stops and shelters.

The $220,000-price tag was approved by city council late last year following weeks of advocacy and feedback from residents, including people who use mobility aids including wheelchairs and canes, who said they weren't able to do basic things like travel on sidewalks due to snow and ice buildup.

"These are changes that can be implemented quickly… but it's also something that's achievable and sustainable and one of the steps the city is making to improve accessibility," the city's communications manager Oshea Jephson said in an interview.

"It's not something that can be solved overnight but it's progress and it builds on the work city council has been doing to invest in snow and ice control."

The city will spend an additional $30,000 on a snow-and-ice-control accessibility review, also approved by council in December. As well, the press release said the city has already stepped up bylaw enforcement, issuing 11 tickets related to inadequate snow and ice-clearing in the downtown core since late 2023.

Jephson declined to comment on whether the new measures were in part triggered by a threat of a class-action lawsuit last year if the city didn't take immediate action to improve snow and ice clearing.

'The snow and ice speaks for itself'

Longtime Whitehorse resident and accessibility advocate Ramesh Ferris told CBC News that while he was glad the city has acknowledged the problem, there are things the city needs to address right away — not just when the next big snowfall hits.

"The snow and ice speaks for itself," Ferris said.

"Like, I'm still seeing transit stops that are littered with snow and ice. I'm not seeing any city workers at any crosswalks using a shovel to make sure that that crosswalk is barrier-free. And there is still consistent snow and ice that is on city-owned sidewalks."

A CBC News reporter walked around downtown Whitehorse on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. While sidewalks and accessible parking spaces on Main Street were mostly clear of snow and ice, the situation varied on other streets.

For example, on Front Street, an accessible parking spot near the corner of Main Street was plowed, but there was a pile of snow against the curb nearly 20-centimetres-deep that would have likely prevented someone using a mobility aid from getting to the sidewalk.

Jephson, asked about the criticism, said it's something the city will "continue to work on."

"These changes are a meaningful way that we can improve accessibility and we're going to be seeing how effective they are — is this the right approach? Are we meeting the needs of residents? Are they noticing a change?" he said.

"Because if they're not, then we will explore ways to pivot but if it is, then we can continue to build on that to make sure everyone in our community can move around safely."