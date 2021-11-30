City of Whitehorse staff must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Feb. 20

The City of Whitehorse has a new mandatory vaccination policy for employees.

The policy comes in two phases, said Lindsay Schneider, the city's director of human resources, the first of which includes a survey. Employees will have to indicate their vaccination status by Dec. 13.

Then, Schneider said the city plans to analyze the results.

"Just see, you know, what is the mix of employees? Is there pockets across the organization that it's a higher unvaccinated rate over others?" Schneider said.

The city hasn't determined whether workers who don't get the vaccine will be fired or suspended.

City employees have until Feb. 20, 2022 to get fully vaccinated. Schneider said that should be enough time for workers to get both doses.

As of Monday, Yukon reported 69 active COVID-19 cases.