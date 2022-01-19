The City of Whitehorse wants to tackle the city's housing shortage with a proposed new advisory committee.

The idea behind the housing and land development advisory committee is to identify impediments and opportunities in housing development, identify market and non-market rental housing gaps, and review policies and bylaws. The committee will then make policy recommendations to city council.

The committee would sit for two years with a maximum of eight members – four people representing the construction industry, two representing First Nations governments, and two from the community at large.

Some councillors suggested that the committee membership be broadened to include others, as well.

"I would like to think we would also want to entertain people who have an impact on housing, or who are impacted by land and housing shortages and development challenges," said Coun. Kirk Cameron.

He suggested including people from financial institutions, economists, or people representing groups that help individuals affected by the housing crisis.

"Those folks are out there in the rental market itself and that's a really important part of the puzzle," he added.

Coun. Ted Laking suggested the committee should include individuals outside of the "government bubble" to look at "red tape" or existing procedures which are delaying development.

Coun. Dan Boyd recommended adding the Yukon Government as a member of the committee.

However, Mayor Laura Cabott disagreed with broadening the committee membership.

"The idea is to look at the specifics on housing shortage, land development and what we do here at the City," she said.

"It's not about the social policy piece … The intention is to get the experts out there, the builders, the developers... If we keep it tight, we are going to get our recommendations a lot faster."

Council will vote next week on a motion to establish the new committee. Residents of Whitehorse who are interested in volunteering to serve on the committee are required to apply for membership.

In an attempt to avoid duplicating work already done by others, such as the Yukon Housing Corporation's 2015-2025 Housing Action Plan, or the non-profit Safe at Home, the committee will be able to review and use other's work, though the intent is to make recommendations specific to Whitehorse city council.

'Housing has not kept up with demands'

During Monday's standing committee meeting, Wendy Donnithorne, a city manager, said the supply of homes in the market has not kept up with demand, meaning higher prices.

"Whitehorse residents are currently experiencing a housing shortage," Donnithorne read, while presenting the proposal for the committee.

The average price of a single detached house in Whitehorse is $656,800. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

A 2021 report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) found housing affordability to be a serious challenge in Yukon, particularly in Whitehorse.

The average price of a single detached house increased by 15.4 per cent between 2020 and 2021 to $656,800, according to the committee proposal.

A mobile home is averaging $405,100, condominiums $456,300, and duplex-style homes at $511,500.

Renters in Whitehorse also face challenges, with overall vacancy rates declining from 3.8 per cent in April 2020 to 1.7 per cent a year later.

The cost of rent also increased over that period.

According to the Yukon Bureau of Statistics, the average rent price for a 3+ bedroom unit increased from $1,612 in April 2020 to $1,793 in April 2021.

The cost of housing is also an issue elsewhere in the territory.

In Dawson, the average price for all rental units went from $987 in April 2020 to $1,121 a year later, then jumping again to $1,206 in October 2021. In Watson Lake, the prices jumped from $740 to $909 over the same period.