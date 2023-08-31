City of Iqaluit to shut down water services on Friday

Iqaluit will undergo a city-wide shutdown of water services between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday.

The city is replacing a valve through which most of the city's water flows, said city spokesperson Kent Driscoll on Thursday.

"The valve is in a critical area," said Driscoll, which is why Iqaluit is shutting down water for most of the city. "You can't repair a valve when there's water flowing through it."

The city said on Wednesday that water pressure will drop during the shutdown. When that happens, Nunavut's chief public health officer automatically issues a precautionary boil-water advisory.

This means that all water for consumption must be brought to a rolling boil for a full minute.

The boil-water advisory applies to water used for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing infant formula, cooking, washing fruit and vegetables, and making juice and ice cubes, among other uses.

The city says the only exemption to the water shutdown will be the Qikiqtani General Hospital, which will continue to have water service, and will not be subject to the precautionary boil-water order.

Water trucks will be filled to use in case they're needed for fire fighting. The city says the water trucks will start making deliveries again when piped water service starts up again.

Iqaluit has been plagued by water issues in recent years. In 2021, residents couldn't drink the tap water for two months after hydrocarbons were found in the city's water supply. In January of 2022, the city was put under a boil-water advisory for nine days.

The landfill will stay open on Friday, and garbage pickup will continue as usual. Sewer trucks will also be running on Friday.

Canada Post said on Facebook that the Iqaluit post office and parcel pickup warehouse will be closed on Friday because of the water shutdown.

The agency said both facilities are expected to reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.