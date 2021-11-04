City of Iqaluit staff kept citizens' vaccination records on file without proper policies

The City of Iqaluit has reversed a decision to collect vaccine records and personal identification from anyone entering council chambers, following inquiries from CBC News.

On Sept. 14, city councillors unanimously passed a motion requiring anyone entering council chambers to show proof of vaccination.

In enforcing the new policy, city staff began keeping vaccination records of members of the public. This included taking screenshots of a person's vaccination record, or requiring a scanned proof of vaccination through email, along with keeping a copy of a person's photo identification.

Councillors and members of the city's various committees were also asked to provide such records. City staff also collected and kept records on members of the media who attended the city's press conferences on the water crisis in recent weeks.

City staff undertook the practice without any records management policies in place, such as guidelines on how the records would be kept, who would have access to them, how long the records would be kept for, or how and when the records would be destroyed. The records were, however, locked away in a safe within the city's offices.

Councillor Kyle Sheppard, who moved the Sept. 14 motion, said the intent was never to collect records on people, just to ensure public safety.

Following inquiries from CBC News on the lack of a formal records-keeping policy, Sheppard raised the issue with Mayor Kenny Bell, who in turn met with city officials who then reversed the decision to keep the records on file and stopped the practice.

Bell said he had also questioned the policy with staff days after handing over his own records.

Councillor Kyle Sheppard says he put forward the motion to require proof of vaccination to enter council chambers, but said the practice of collecting records on the public went beyond the council's intent. (David Gunn/CBC)

"We rely on the administration to put those policies into effect on approved motions. That really falls on us at council, and me who made the original motion, not to [have provided] any more guidance when we put that into place," Sheppard said.

"Best efforts are made to act on the wishes of the council and we sometimes have to make changes on the fly."

Sheppard said any vaccination or personal identification records which the city collected have since been shredded.

"Upon further examination we realized that probably wasn't absolutely necessary to meet the goals of what council wanted to do," Sheppard said.

Bell said the city staff began the practice in the first place as a way to streamline the public's entry into the council chambers for meetings, given the limited staff.

"They were trying to make it easier for them at council meetings because we don't have someone who can stand outside and make sure that everyone that comes in has [proof of vaccination]," Bell said, adding the city is in the process of coming up with a policy which – even though the city isn't bound by them – would fall in line with Nunavut's information and privacy laws.

"Ultimately I believe what will happen is everyone who has provided proof will be issued a letter from the city so they can just show up with their letter and show it real fast instead of having to look for ID."

Practice was 'privacy-invasive'

Nunavut's information and privacy commissioner Graham Steele questioned the rationale of collecting such information.

And while the municipality falls outside of Steele's authority, since Nunavut's municipalities are not subject to Nunavut's information and privacy laws, Steele said that a good privacy principle is to collect as little information as possible.

Nunavut's information and privacy commissioner Graham Steele, shown here in a file photo from 2017, will make a presentation to city council on Tuesday about getting under Nunavut's Access to Information Act. (CBC)

"It's fine to ask to see someone's QR code, and to ask for a piece of ID to make sure it's the same person's QR code. That's what's happening across Canada right now. But I'm puzzled why the city would take a screenshot of the QR code and a photocopy of the ID," Steele said.

"If they were subject to the territorial privacy law, I would probably call them and ask them why they're doing that. It's privacy-invasive and doesn't appear to serve any business purpose."

Steele's comments came before the city abandoned the practice and destroyed the records it collected.

Coming under Nunavut's ATIPP Act

The question around record-keeping and privacy policies within city offices comes on just ahead of Steele presenting to city council next week on how to get the city in line with Nunavut's Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Right now, all municipalities in the territory are exempt from the act, despite it being a longstanding recommendation from Steele's predecessor to bring municipalities under the legislation.

In 2017 the territorial government amended the act, which Elaine Keenan Bengts, the privacy commissioner at the time, said "set the groundwork for municipalities to become subject to the act." But little has been done since to actually bring municipalities under the legislation.

Keenan Bengts noted in her 2019-2020 annual report: "it would take a large investment and a good deal of time to properly set municipalities up to be able to comply with the legislation."

Bell said for access to information to work at the City of Iqaluit, they need money, training, and a proper data management system. He's hopeful Steele's presentation on Tuesday lays the groundwork to put a plan in motion.

"We need to move forward and to move forward, we need to be providing people with access to information," Bell said.

"There's absolutely no reason, other than our limited capacity. We need to be as open as possible."

Bell said following Steele's presentation, he'll present a motion to direct the city administration to work with the Government of Nunavut on funding, training and a data management system, with the goal of having it completed by January 2023.