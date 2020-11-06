N.W.T. gov't declares state of emergency in Yellowknife, announces temporary day shelter

Paulie Chinna, the N.W.T.'s minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, has declared a state of emergency in Yellowknife.

Chinna is speaking at a news conference called this afternoon to address the need for a temporary day shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the city.

"I have made the decision to enact a state of emergency in the City of Yellowknife for the purpose of addressing the emergency faced by our homeless residents," Chinna said.

"This is an extraordinary step that our government is taking," Chinna said, noting that it comes with support from the City of Yellowknife as well as her cabinet colleagues.

Under the state of emergency, the territorial government will acquire the mine safety building — better known as the former home of the Side Door youth centre — and will begin to make the necessary alternations.

"The GNWT has not made this decision lightly," Chinna said. "But timing has become significant and this offers an immediate solution."

"As temperatures have begun to drop, the risk ... is rapidly increasing."

The move comes just two days after the territory's chief public health officer declined to intervene in the situation the city's homeless people are facing. Dr. Kami Kandola told reporters she would not use her broad powers to enact a solution to the ongoing dispute over a location for where homeless people can congregate safely in the day.

Kandola also declined to lift the distancing restrictions at the current shelter, which have created the need for a second space.

Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green said staff at her department looked at 26 locations for alternative day shelters, including government buildings, private buildings, temporary structures and ATCO trailers.

"None of them have panned out," Green said, either because they were unavailable or the owners were unwilling to house a day shelter.

Green said this is "an extraordinary step, make no mistake about it."

"I personally am very pleased that this decision has been made, but I want to make sure the public understands that this is not a permanent solution. "

Mayor of Yellowknife Rebecca Alty is also set to speak at the conference.

More to come.