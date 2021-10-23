Yellowknife pool, Fieldhouse, Multiplex to re-open Monday
The public library re-opened by appointment on Saturday, city says
City facilities in Yellowknife are opening back up, now that public health has eased restrictions on gathering limits throughout the N.W.T.
However, some facilities will have capacity limitations or require bookings, the city said in a media release Friday evening.
The Yellowknife Public Library opened Saturday by appointment, and only 25 people are allowed inside at a time.
On Monday, the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Fieldhouse and the Multiplex will re-open — though the pool will require appointments, and the Fieldhouse will have capacity limits for its track, playground and climbing wall.
Express bus routes will also resume on Monday.
City hall remains closed to the public, while the dump remains open.
Masks are still required on buses and inside all city facilities, while screening, physical distancing and capacity restrictions remain in place, the city said.
Written by Liny Lamberink
