City council approves motion to use emergency funding to help protect Yellowknife from wildfire

City council unanimously voted in support of a motion to use emergency funding to help protect the city against wildfire risks on Tuesday.

"It is very important to stress that our community is not currently threatened by fire, but we are at this point looking at taking precautionary measures," said Sheila Bassi-Kellett, the City manager.

The emergency funding would go towards setting up site-specific fire smarting, firebreaks and water sprinklers in vulnerable areas to help keep the city safe.

The City didn't have the exact total costs associated with projects at the meeting, but told CBC they would be able to give an update on the financial costs in the coming days in an email. The emergency funding comes at a time where the city is already surrounded by wildfires.

The funding will cover priority areas for firebreaks like the bush trail west of the Sandpits, around the Engle business district, around sewage lagoon road — from the developed areas in Engle up to Fiddlers Lake, and along Deh Cho Boulevard from the Sandpits down to Engle and into the Kam Lake area.

Priority areas for the sprinklers include areas around Grace Lake, the backside of Kam Lake down to Grace Lake and Kam Lake properties of Enterprise Drive.

Two fire sprinkler trailers have arrived from Alberta and each has 100 sprinklers on them. The City is already using its own sprinklers from the fire and parks department, and has started clearing a firebreak to the west of the Sandpits.

The City is also expecting to receive 2.3 million dollars in federal funding through the Northwest Territories Association of Communities for a project aiming to help communities build firebreaks. It's funded through the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

Out of the $20 million that's coming to the NWT for community firebreaks over 7 years, Yellowknife is set to receive around $2.3 million.

"We'll really be able to get a lot of good work done, not only this season, but in years to come thanks to that funding," said Rebecca Alty, the mayor of Yellowknife.

The city is expecting to receive $600,000 this year.

Bassi-Kellett said that at this point in time, there's no set cost for building firebreaks. There are still discussions being done with contractors to set the price.

Alty said firebreak work wasn't done in the city last year because of weather issues, and this year the city didn't budget for firebreaks as they were waiting to receive federal funding.

Bassi-Kellett, the city manager, said that through speaking with Environment and Climate Change, the next six weeks will be dry and windy, resulting in a high fire hazard heading into the fall.

Alty recognized that citizens may be feeling anxiety regarding the wildfire smoke, in the air, and encouraged residents to check with the most reliable source, NWT Fire, in order to get the most up-to-date information.