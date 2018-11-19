RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' of Yellowknife taxi driver found in SUV outside hospital

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Yellowknife taxi driver.

The male driver was found in the back seat of the City Cab vehicle he was using in front of Stanton Territorial Hospital between 3 and 3:30 a.m., said Shirley McGrath, general manager of the taxi company.

RCMP said they received a call for service at about 4:47 a.m. this morning. The driver was in a white SUV, said RCMP in a press release Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was unconscious when he was found. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after, said police.

"We know that he took the call and the next thing we know is the hospital received a call that he was in a parking lot of the hospital," said McGrath.

McGrath would not reveal the identity of the driver, but said he had worked with the company for more than 10 years. She said the company is attempting to contact his family.

RCMP is requesting public assistance with the investigation.

If anyone observed anything suspicious early Monday morning near Wilkinson Crescent, Fraser Arms West or East, or the Stanton Territorial Hospital Emergency entrance, they are asked to contact 1-800-222-TIPS.