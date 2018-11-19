Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' of Yellowknife taxi driver found in SUV outside hospital
Updated

RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' of Yellowknife taxi driver found in SUV outside hospital

A driver for Yellowknife's City Cab taxi company died early this morning after being found in his vehicle outside Stanton Territorial Hospital, the company has said.

City Cab says driver has worked in Yellowknife for over a decade, police investigating

Sidney Cohen · CBC News ·
Police tape surrounds the emergency room access area at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife Monday morning. Yellowknife taxi company City Cab says one of their drivers died there this morning in the early morning hours, after being found in the back seat of his vehicle. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Yellowknife taxi driver.

The male driver was found in the back seat of the City Cab vehicle he was using in front of Stanton Territorial Hospital between 3 and 3:30 a.m., said Shirley McGrath, general manager of the taxi company. 

RCMP said they received a call for service at about 4:47 a.m. this morning. The driver was in a white SUV, said RCMP in a press release Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was unconscious when he was found. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after, said police. 

"We know that he took the call and the next thing we know is the hospital received a call that he was in a parking lot of the hospital," said McGrath.

McGrath would not reveal the identity of the driver, but said he had worked with the company for more than 10 years. She said the company is attempting to contact his family.

RCMP is requesting public assistance with the investigation.

If anyone observed anything suspicious early Monday morning near Wilkinson Crescent, Fraser Arms West or East, or the Stanton Territorial Hospital Emergency entrance, they are asked to contact 1-800-222-TIPS.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|