Yellowknife cab drivers to hold procession for slain colleague

Close to 60 cabs in Yellowknife are expected to drive down Franklin Avenue Monday at noon in memory of slain taxi driver Ahmed Mahamud Ali.

Ali was found unconscious in the back seat of the City Cab vehicle he was using outside of Stanton Territorial Hospital in the early morning of Nov. 19. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Two suspects, 49-year-old James Schiller and 18-year-old Elias Schiller have been charged with murder in connection with Ali's death.

Ali, known as "Uncle Ali" to his co-workers, was a beloved and respected person among Yellowknife's cab drivers, according to Shirley McGrath, general manager of City Cab.

"It's so important for them to show that we are a community," she said.

"We're not just individual cab drivers, we're a large group of people and we feel protective toward our own."

Drivers from both City Cab and Aurora Taxi are expected to take part in the procession. McGrath says the group is hoping to send a message about the need for greater protection for cab drivers.

She says City Cab, with the support of Aurora Taxi, is advocating for changes in legislation to allow drivers to be able to remove their seatbelts when they have a fare within city limits.

The procession is expected to start at noon at the community arena.

City Cab says traffic will be held up from the community arena to School Draw Avenue during the procession.