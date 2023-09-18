Fort Simpson residents with no access to cash as bank closure stretches weeks

Residents of Fort Simpson, N.W.T. are unable to access any cash as the village's only bank has been closed for around two weeks.

CIBC's closure includes the ATM and as a result all other ATM's in the community have been emptied, said Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly.

"There's literally no cash," he said.

Whelly said the issue has been made worse as the bank was closed intermittently throughout the summer, but this latest stretch is the longest.

Fort Simpson, a village of about 1,200, is a hub to other Dehcho communities, many of which don't have any banking services.

The situation became even more critical over the past two weeks, as the wildfires have made it difficult or impossible for Fort Simpson residents needing immediate bank services to access them in Hay River or Yellowknife. Even as both those communities reopen after multi-week evacuations, the wildfires continue to close the roads preventing Fort Simpson — and other Dehcho residents — from reaching them.

Whelly said the situation is getting dire for those who are reliant on the bank to access their money, including elders.

"Certainly if you aren't computer literate, you haven't got online banking, you haven't got a cellphone, you're in a hard way right now."

Kevin Nunweiler manages Deh Cho Suites in Fort Simpson and says the closure is "crippling the community."

"I talk to my staff and half the time they can't even cash their cheques so I'm trying to get out petty cash to pay them that way and I can't even get petty cash out of the bank," he said.

"I think it's completely irresponsible for CIBC to run things like this."

Whelly said the village council would be discussing the subject and how it could be rectified.

"It's certainly a community issue, normally a business closing wouldn't be, but I see the bank as being an essential service," he said.

Tom Wallis, a spokesperson for CIBC, said in an email that the ATM's would be resupplied in the coming days. Whelly posted on Facebook Monday night that the bank would open by Wednesday afternoon based on information he received from CIBC.

Wallis added in a followup email that the "team is working hard and expects to re-open the banking centre this week" and would confirm once that happens.

He said CIBC also plans to add new team members to the local banking centre.

The emailed statement did not say what caused the bank closure, just that service disruption occurred during the unprecedented wildfire season.

The situation is of particular concern in case the power is disrupted, which would make debit machines no longer work.

Whelly, Fort Simpson's mayor, said this becomes more of a concern with wildfires burning in the vicinity of infrastructure that supplies Fort Simpson, including the fibre optic line.

"And if that [fibre] line were to be burned, we'd have a cut in our communications that would mean the debit machines would go down and we couldn't use cash as a backup," he said.

"We'd be going back to the barter system."